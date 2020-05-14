Αναβολή του ROCKWAVE FESTIVAL

Προς όλα τα μέλη της οικογένειας του Rockwave Festival:

Είμαστε στη δυσάρεστη θέση να σας ανακοινώσουμε ότι το Rockwave Festival 2020 δεν θα πραγματοποιηθεί λόγω της πανδημίας του COVID-19.

Η απόφαση αυτή μας λυπεί όσο καμία λέξη δεν μπορεί να περιγράψει.

Εξετάσαμε όλα τα πιθανά σενάρια και είμαστε σε συνεχή επικοινωνία με καλλιτέχνες και συνεργάτες καθώς το Rockwave Festival σχεδιάζεται με αγάπη, μεράκι και σεβασμό προς τους καλλιτέχνες και το κοινό.

Στόχος του φεστιβάλ μας είναι να ενώσει τους φανς με αγαπημένους καλλιτέχνες δημιουργώντας αξέχαστες μνήμες τις οποίες μοιραζόμαστε μαζί τους όταν και εμείς, ως οπαδοί της μουσικής, σταματάμε ό,τι κάνουμε, αφήνουμε πίσω μας ό,τι μας απασχολεί και ζούμε τη μαγεία της στιγμής γνωρίζοντας ότι αυτή είναι μοναδική και δεν θα επαναληφθεί.

Η φετινή απειλή της πανδημίας στη δημόσια υγεία δεν καθιστά εφικτή την υλοποίηση της ουσίας του φεστιβάλ το 2020 και επομένως η φεστιβαλική εμπειρία μπαίνει σε δεύτερη μοίρα. Προέχει η υγεία και η προστασία του κοινού, των καλλιτεχνών και του προσωπικού του φεστιβάλ τα οποία είναι η προτεραιότητά μας.

Χωρίς υγεία, η μουσική δεν έχει ακροατήριο και χωρίς μουσική, η ζωή δεν έχει μελωδία. H σημερινή παγκόσμια πραγματικότητα μας υπενθύμισε πόσο σημαντικές είναι οι ανθρώπινες σχέσεις και το ότι δεν πρέπει να θεωρούμε τίποτα ως δεδομένο.

Μια επιστροφή στη βάση είναι αναγκαία.

Ο σχεδιασμός που απαιτείται είναι μακροσκελής και γι’αυτό ζητούμε από το κοινό την υποστήριξή και κατανόησή του καθώς σε αυτές τις πρωτόγνωρες συνθήκες προσπαθούμε να βρούμε τις καλύτερες δυνατές λύσεις για τις οποίες και θα κρατήσουμε το κοινό ενήμερο.

Η συμπαράσταση του κοινού μας βοηθά να συνεχίσουμε το έργο μας και φέρνει στην επιφάνεια ένα στοιχείο που θα μας ενώνει πάντα – η κοινή μας αγάπη για τη μουσική και τις συναυλίες.

Μέχρι τότε σας ευχόμαστε ΔΥΝΑΜΗ, ΥΓΕΙΑ, ΘΕΤΙΚΗ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑ και ΑΓΑΠΗ.

Στο ενδιάμεσο βάλτε τη μουσική στη διαπασών με τη σκέψη ότι οι συναυλίες θα είναι σύντομα και πάλι κομμάτι της ζωής μας.

Από την οικογένεια του Rockwave Festival,

Μείνετε γεροί και δυνατοί και θα επανάλθουμε με περισσότερες πληροφορίες.

A message to all the members of the Rockwave Festival family:

We are in the unpleasant position to announce that Rockwave Festival 2020 will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision saddens us more than any word can describe. We examined all possible scenarios and we are in constant communication with artists and their teams since Rockwave Festival is created with love, dedication and respect for both artists and audience.

The festival’s aim is to bring together the fans with their favorite artists creating unforgettable memories which we also share with them when we, ourselves, as fans of the music, pause what we are doing, leave all troubles aside and experience the magic of a live performance knowing that it is a unique moment in time and will not be repeated.

The threat of the pandemic to public health does not permit the materialization of the festival’s core components and therefore the festival experience comes second place. The health and safety of the audience, the artists, and the festival staff is our priority.

Without health, music has no audience, and without music, life has no melody. The current global reality serves as a reminder of how important human interaction is and that we shouldn’t take anything for granted.

A return to the fundamentals is necessary.

The planning for such a large-scale event is a long and complicated process and therefore we ask for the audience’s support and understanding as we try, in these unprecedented times, to find the best possible solutions of which we will keep the fans informed.

The support of the fans helps us continue our mission and brings to the surface the key fact that will forever unite us – our common love for music and live shows.

Already we are working on possible scenarios for the return of the festival experience in 2021.

Until then we wish upon everyone STRENGTH, HEALTH, POSITIVE ENERGY and LOVE. In the meantime, turn the music up as loud as it can go, and keep in mind that live shows will soon be a part of our lives again.

From the family of Rockwave Festival,

Stay strong and we shall return with more information.