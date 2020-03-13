Νέος δίσκος από Paradise Lost

Περνώντας και σε πιο ευχάριστα νέα, οι Paradise Lost ανακοίνωσαν ότι ο νέος τους δίσκος θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 15/5 μέσω της Nuclear Blast Records και θα ονομάζεται "Οbsidian".

PARADISE LOST - Darker Thoughts (TEASER) ▬▬ Our new album "OBSIDIAN" will be released on 15th May 2020!The sixteenth PARADISE LOST studio album, "Obsidian" eschews its immediate predecessors’ gruesome, myopic approach in favour of a richer and more dynamic deluge of black shades. From the deceptive elegance and dual atmospheres of opener 'Darker Thoughts' through to the crushing, baroque doom of war-torn closer 'Ravenghast'; "Obsidian" reveals a band in masterful control of a broad array of vital ideas. Most noticeably, the record boasts several songs that draw heavily from the much-loved, Kohl-encrusted days of ‘80s gothic rock: in particular, newly-minted PARADISE LOST anthem 'Ghosts' is a guaranteed dancefloor-filler at any discerning goth nightclub."It's one of the most eclectic albums we have done in some time, we have miserable songs, sad songs ,slow songs and faster songs. Did I mention miserable?" - Nick Holmes.More info to follow... In the meantime enjoy this small teaser... Gepostet von Paradise Lost am Freitag, 13. März 2020

