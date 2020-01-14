Σάκης Τόλης: Τα αγαπημένα του άλμπουμ από την προηγούμενη δεκαετία

Ο Σάκης Τόλης των Rotting Christ, εν αναμονή και της "διπλής" εμφάνισής τους στην Αθήνα στις 25 και 26/1, δημιούργησε μια λίστα με τα αγαπημένα του άλμπουμ από την δεκαετία που μας πέρασε (2010-2019).
Δείτε την:
- Triptykon, Eparistera Daimones (2010)
- MGLA, Exercises in Futility (2015)
- Moonsorrow, Jumalten Aika (2016)
- Ghost, Opus Eponymous (2010)
- Judas Priest, Firepower (2018)
- Gaahls Wyrd, Ghosts Invited (2019)
- Behemoth, The Satanist (2014)
- Black Sabbath, 13 (2013)
- Paradise Lost, The Plague Within (2015)
- Watain, Lawless Darkness (2010)
- Deathspell, Omega-Paracletus (2010)
- Midnight, Satanic Royalty (2011)
- Windswept, The Onlooker (2019)
- Varathron, Patriarchs of Evil (2018)
