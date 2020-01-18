ARTICAL: Δείτε σε αποκλειστικότητα το καινούργιο video clip της μπάντας για το τραγούδι ‘You Runaway’ με τον Mark Boals (ex Yngwie Malmsteen- Ring of Fire) στα φωνητικά.

Οι Έλληνες Progressive/Neoclassical/Melodic Power Metallers  ARTICAL- το συγκρότημα του Mike Dimareli- επιστρέφουν και μας παρουσιάζουν το video clip για το τραγούδι τους ‘You Runaway’ με τον Mark Boals (ex Yngwie Malmsteen- Ring of Fire) στα φωνητικά. Αυτή δεν είναι η πρώτη φορά που η μπάντα συνεργάζεται με τον μεγάλο αυτόν τραγουδιστή αφού το ίδιο είχε συμβεί και στον προηγούμενο δίσκο τους “Illusion X” του 2013.

 

Επίσης έχουν γίνει κάποιες αλλαγές στα μέλη της μπάντας τις οποίες μπορείτε να διαβάσετε στο παρακάτω Δελτίο Τύπου.

 

«The artical Band are back with a new clip called ‘You Runaway’ with Mark boals on the vocals. Τhey also have a new members in the band. George Soc on the drums, Aggelos Gerogiannis on the Keyboards and Thomas Tserkezos Bass guitar. In february the band will recorded their New album wich called forevermore. After recording the band will played live shows. Until then we'll let you know what New things the artical Band will have. Rock on!!!!!»

 

 

