BLACK FATE: Ανακοίνωσαν νέα δισκογραφική εταιρία και κυκλοφορία καινούργιου δίσκου με τίτλο “Ithaca”.

Οι Λαρισαίοι metallers BLACK FATE ανακοίνωσαν τη συνεργασία τους με τη Ιταλική δισκογραφική εταιρία Rockshots Records καθώς και τη κυκλοφορία του καινούργιου τους δίσκου με τίτλο “Ithaca”, ο οποίος αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 23 Οκτωβρίου 2020.

We re so excited to announce the cooperation with the Italian label

Rockshots records for our upcoming new album titled ‘’Ithaca’’ coming out on

October 23rd 2020.

We also like to inform you that our first single will come out very soon!!!

So stay tuned for more excited news.

Απο τη μεριά της η δισκογραφική εταιρία Rockshots παρουσίασε τους BLACK FATE με το εξής δελτίο τύπου, δίνοντας λεπτομέρειες για την επερχόμενη κυκλοφορία του album 'Ithaca'.

🔥🔥 Rockshots Records is proud to announce their latest signing of Greece's BLACK FATE for the release of the prog power metal band's new album "Ithaca" due out October 23rd, 2020 🔥🔥

With their heartbreaking world-class vocals, catchy hooks and lyrics, along with crashing guitar riffs, haunting melodies, and furious technical and melodic solos, Black Fate continues to satisfy bands with the release of their 5th studio album.

The band comments on the release of "Ithaca":

"'Ithaca' is melodic, technical, and groovy, but also a bit dark. It has beautiful and strange melodies with powerful emotions. We believe it's an album for all kinds of metal audiences. We hope the fans will see it the same way. We see ‘’Ithaca’’ as a very integrated album. Fans who have followed us over the years will also notice many changes in the songwriting process; we concentrated to find the best form and the best overall result for every song."

"Ithaca" was mixed and mastered by Steve Lado and follows full-lengths “Between Visions and Lies” (2014) (Ulterium Records), “Deliverance of Soul” (2009) (Asiral Records), “A Piece of Dream” (2002) (Secret Port Records), “Uncover” (2001) (Secret Port Records). Album details and first single will be revealed in August. Stay Tuned! SPOTIFY ⚡ https://spoti.fi/338a5TH

