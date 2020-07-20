FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE: Δείτε το official trailer για το ΝΕΟ album τους “Atlantis” που κυκλοφορεί από την ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records τον Οκτώβριο!

FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE: Δείτε το official trailer για το ΝΕΟ album τους “Atlantis” που κυκλοφορεί από την ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records τον Οκτώβριο!

 

 

Το νέο album των FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE με τίτλο  “Atlantis” πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσει  μέσω της ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records στις 9 Οκτωβρίου 2020.

Παρακάτω μπορείτε να πάρετε μία "γεύση"... από το official album trailer!

Preorder "Atlantis" here:
https://bit.ly/mmfortress

https://bit.ly/roarfortress

Follow us on these channels:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RockofAngels...
ROAR Website/shop: https://roar.gr/
Spotify: http://bit.ly/roar-spotify

Follow FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE:
FB: www.facebook.com/FortressUnderSiege
Twitter: www.twitter.com/fortressusiege
Instagram: www.instagram.com/fortressundersiege

FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE is:
Tasos Lazaris - Vocals
Fotis Sotiropoulos - Lead Guitars
Themis Gourlis - Rhythm Guitars
George Georgiou - Keyboards
Alex Stavrakas - Bass
Dimitris Kapoukakis - Drums

Enjoy!

 

 

Track List

1. Love Enforcer
2. Lords of Death
3. Atlantis
4. Holding a Breath
5. Silence of Our Words
6. Vengeance
7. Seventh Son
8. Lethe
9. Spartacus
10. Hector’s Last Fight
11. Time For Rage
12. The Road Unknown

 

