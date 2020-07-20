FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE: Δείτε το official trailer για το ΝΕΟ album τους “Atlantis” που κυκλοφορεί από την ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records τον Οκτώβριο!

Το νέο album των FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE με τίτλο “Atlantis” πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records στις 9 Οκτωβρίου 2020.

Παρακάτω μπορείτε να πάρετε μία "γεύση"... από το official album trailer!

FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE is:

Tasos Lazaris - Vocals

Fotis Sotiropoulos - Lead Guitars

Themis Gourlis - Rhythm Guitars

George Georgiou - Keyboards

Alex Stavrakas - Bass

Dimitris Kapoukakis - Drums

Track List

1. Love Enforcer

2. Lords of Death

3. Atlantis

4. Holding a Breath

5. Silence of Our Words

6. Vengeance

7. Seventh Son

8. Lethe

9. Spartacus

10. Hector’s Last Fight

11. Time For Rage

12. The Road Unknown

