NAPALM DEATH: Ακούστε το ΝΕΟ τραγούδι τους με τίτλο ‘Backlash Just Because’!

Οι Βρετανοί grindcore metallers NAPALM DEATH πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσουν το νέο τους studio album, με τίτλο "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", στις 18 Σεπτεμβρίου μέσω της Century Media Records.

Ο διάδοχος του "Apex Predator - Easy Meat" (2015) ηχογραφήθηκε με τον επίο σειρά ετών παραγωγό τους Russ Russell ενώ το artwork είναι δουλειά του Frode Sylthe.

Track listing:

01. Fuck The Factoid

02. Backlash Just Because

03. That Curse Of Being In Thrall

04. Contagion

05. Joie De Ne Pas Vivre

06. Invigorating Clutch

07. Zero Gravitas Chamber

08. Fluxing Of The Muscle

09. Amoral

10. Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

11. Acting In Gouged Faith

12. A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen

Παρακάτω μπορείτε να ακούσετε το πρώτο single του album "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", με τίτλο "Backlash Just Because"!

NAPALM DEATH is (from left to right in photo)

* Shane Embury - Bass reverberations, barks and moans, noise-testing everyday objects

* Mark "Barney" Greenway - Bawling, shrieking, intermittent baritone

* Danny Herrera - Turbulent beat throes

Enjoy!



Pin 16 Shares

Comments