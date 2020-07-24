NAPALM DEATH: Ακούστε το ΝΕΟ τραγούδι τους με τίτλο ‘Backlash Just Because’!

Οι Βρετανοί grindcore metallers NAPALM DEATH πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσουν το νέο τους studio album, με τίτλο "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", στις 18 Σεπτεμβρίου μέσω της Century Media Records.
Ο διάδοχος του "Apex Predator - Easy Meat" (2015) ηχογραφήθηκε με τον επίο σειρά ετών παραγωγό τους Russ Russell ενώ το artwork είναι δουλειά του Frode Sylthe.
Track listing:
01. Fuck The Factoid
02. Backlash Just Because
03. That Curse Of Being In Thrall
04. Contagion
05. Joie De Ne Pas Vivre
06. Invigorating Clutch
07. Zero Gravitas Chamber
08. Fluxing Of The Muscle
09. Amoral
10. Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
11. Acting In Gouged Faith
12. A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen
Παρακάτω μπορείτε να ακούσετε το πρώτο single του album "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", με τίτλο "Backlash Just Because"!
NAPALM DEATH is (from left to right in photo)
* Shane Embury - Bass reverberations, barks and moans, noise-testing everyday objects
* Mark "Barney" Greenway - Bawling, shrieking, intermittent baritone
* Danny Herrera - Turbulent beat throes
