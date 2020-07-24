NAPALM DEATH: Ακούστε το ΝΕΟ τραγούδι τους με τίτλο ‘Backlash Just Because’!

NAPALM DEATH: Ακούστε το ΝΕΟ τραγούδι τους με τίτλο ‘Backlash Just Because’!

Οι Βρετανοί grindcore metallers NAPALM DEATH πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσουν το νέο τους studio album, με τίτλο  "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", στις 18 Σεπτεμβρίου μέσω της  Century Media Records.

Ο διάδοχος του  "Apex Predator - Easy Meat" (2015) ηχογραφήθηκε με τον επίο σειρά ετών παραγωγό τους  Russ Russell ενώ το artwork είναι δουλειά του  Frode Sylthe.

 

Track listing:

01. Fuck The Factoid
02. Backlash Just Because
03. That Curse Of Being In Thrall
04. Contagion

05. Joie De Ne Pas Vivre
06. Invigorating Clutch
07. Zero Gravitas Chamber
08. Fluxing Of The Muscle
09. Amoral
10. Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
11. Acting In Gouged Faith
12. A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen

 

 

Παρακάτω μπορείτε να ακούσετε το πρώτο single του album "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", με τίτλο  "Backlash Just Because"!

NAPALM DEATH is (from left to right in photo)

Shane Embury - Bass reverberations, barks and moans, noise-testing everyday objects
Mark "Barney" Greenway - Bawling, shrieking, intermittent baritone
Danny Herrera - Turbulent beat throes

Enjoy!

