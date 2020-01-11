O Βruce Dickinson γίνεται μέλος της Βασιλικης Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας!

O τραγουδιστής των Iron Maiden μολις έγινε τιμητικά Group captain στην πολεμική αεροπορία του Ηνωμένου Βασιλέιου (U.K.’s Royal Air Force) στην 601 μοιρα της R.A.F.

@brucedickinson_ has officially been attested into the @RoyalAirForce and is now Hon. Group Captain Paul Bruce Dickinson. We look forward to fencing with him soon #RAFOpen20 @RAFNewssport @RAFCentralFund @RAFSportsFed @BFBS_Sport @britishfencing @IronMaiden @RAF_fencing pic.twitter.com/EnEVp8yY6I

— RAF Fencing (@RAF_fencing) January 7, 2020