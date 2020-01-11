O Βruce Dickinson γίνεται μέλος της Βασιλικης Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας!

O Βruce Dickinson γίνεται μέλος της Βασιλικης Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας!

O τραγουδιστής των Iron Maiden μολις έγινε τιμητικά Group captain στην πολεμική αεροπορία του Ηνωμένου Βασιλέιου (U.K.’s Royal Air Force) στην 601 μοιρα της  R.A.F.

