OBSCURA: Παραιτήθηκαν τα 3/4 της μπάντας!

Obscura μπαίνουν στο studio το καλοκαίρι για την δημιουργία του νέου τους album όμως κανείς ακόμη δεν γνωρίζει ποιο θα είναι το line up της μπάντας καθώς όπως ανακοινώθηκε 3 από τα 4 μέλη τους παραιτήθηκαν εξαιτίας μουσικών διαφορών. Ωστόσο οι σχέσεις των πρώην συνεργατών φαίνεται πως είναι καλές αν κρίνουμε από τις δηλώσεις τους που μπορείτε να διαβάσετε παρακάτω.

Ο κιθαρίστας Rafael Trujillo, ο μπασίστας Linus Klausenitzer και ο drummer Sebastian Lanser παραιτήθηκαν και σχημάτισαν μία νέα μπάντα με το όνομα Obsidious. Το γεγονός αυτό αφήνει το ιδρυτικό μέλος, κιθαρίστα και τραγουδιστή τους Steffen Kummerer ως το μοναδικό μέλος των Obscura, ενώ όπως ανακοίνωσε ο ίδιος σύντομα θα ανακοινωθούν τα υπόλοιπα νέα μέλη της μπάντας!

Παρακάτω οι δηλώσεις των μελών :

"Firstly, I would like to thank our former members Rafael Trujillo, Linus Klausenitzer and Sebastian Lanser for their dedication during the last years. Now, 2020, a new chapter for OBSCURA begins with entering Woodshed Studios this Summer to produce our sixth full-length record, and the first album for our new label Nuclear Blast. The new lineup will be revealed shortly." – Steffen Kummerer

"I’m really thankful for the amazing experiences I have made over the last couple of years and all people who have supported me on that path. Leaving something behind opens new opportunities." – Rafael Trujillo

"No one except Steffen has been in the band longer than I have, so you can imagine that this was not an easy decision for me. However, for us, this is the beginning of a musical journey that I’m sure you will enjoy." – Linus Klausenitzer

"Time has come for me to move on and pursue new musical adventures. A big 'Thank You' to all our fans around the world for the amazing support – You Rock! I am sure we will meet again at some point in the future." – Sebastian Lanser

