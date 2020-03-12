Αναβάλλονται οι συναυλίες των EDITORS στο πλαίσιο του EJEKT FESTIVAL!

⚠️ΑΝΑΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΑΙ ΟΙ ΣΥΝΑΥΛΙΕΣ ΤΩΝ EDITORS⚠️

Το υπουργείο υγείας ανακοίνωσε την αναβολή όλων των πολιτιστικών εκδηλώσεων άνω των 1000 ατόμων λόγω της πανδημίας του Κοροναΐού.

Συνεπώς οι συναυλίες των Editors που ήταν προγραμματισμένες για τις 27 και 28 Μαρτίου αναβάλλονται. Νεες ημερομηνίες θα ανακοινωθούν σύντομα.

Σας ευχαριστούμε όλους για την κατανόηση και την υποστήριξή σας.

⚠️POSTPONEMENT OF EDITORS' GREEK SHOWS⚠️

The Greek Ministry of Health has announced the postponement of all cultural events of more than 1000 people, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, EDITORS concerts on March 27 and 28 have to be rescheduled. The new dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for understanding and for your support.

