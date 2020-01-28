Διαλύθηκαν οι black metallers ABSU!

Τίτλοι τέλους για τους αμερικανούς black metallers ABSU, οι οποίοι ανακοίνωσαν την οριστική διάλυσή τους μετά από 30 χρόνια πορείας. Την ανακοίνωση έκανε ο drummer και τραγουδιστής τους Russ Givens aka Proscriptor McGovern, ο οποίος έκανε την εξής ανάρτηση, λίγο πριν κατέβει το profil της μπάντας από όλα τα social media:

"After meager deliberation and zero remorse, I have decided to dissolve ABSU after three decades of existence. Collectively and universally speaking, this decision is finite due to insoluble circumstances, which has led to this ultimate result. No amount of time, exertion, formula or fashion can alter my verdict.

"Refusing to further comment on the subject, I leave thee with the following enchantment:

"{Vii} For there are bitter waters of Chaos held immobile under (the) ground – And the Sovereigns, who personify them, reign over Opacities and Beyond.

"[II] Beseech these All-Begetters in darkness, outside the circles of time. In Chaos’ sleight of hand, the Deep will respond.”

"{Vi} Never Blow Out The Eastern Candle —

"Proscriptor McGovern (Russ R. Givens)"

Οι ABSU δημιουργήθηκαν το 1989, και το 1993 κυκλοφόρησε το debut album τους, "Barathrum: V.I.T.R.I.O.L.". Περισσότερο γνωστοί έγιναν το 2001 με το album "Tara" ενώ η πιο πρόσφατη δουλειά τους ήταν το 2011 με το "Abzu".

Pin 32 Shares

Comments