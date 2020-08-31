Νέο είδος Οχιάς παίρνει το ονομα του James Hetfield

Οι επιστήμονες ανακαλυψαν νεο ειδος δηλητηριουδους φιδιου και το 'βαπτισαν' James Hetfield προκειται για μια αφρικανικη οχια που ανακαλυφθηκε απο την επιστημονικη ομαδα του Dr. Luis Ceriaco ταξινομώντας και καταχωρωντας την ως "Atheris hetfieldi." Το ερπετο μπορει να μεγαλωσει μεχρι και 52cm σε μηκος και ζει κοντα στη βαση του ηφαιστειου του Bioko Island της Equatorial Guinea. Εχει τριγωνικο σχημα κεφαλιου, δυνατο δρασκελισμο και μοιαζει με δρακο. κατι που σχετιζεται με την δυναμικη εικονα ενος heavy metal τραγουδιστη.

Εδω μπορειτε να δειτε περισσοτερες λεπτομεριες σχετικα: https://www.loudersound.com/news/a-species-of-venomous-snake-has-been-named-after-james-hetfield

O Dr. Ceriaco δηλωσε πως αυτος και η συνεργατης του Marianna Marques ειναι μεγαλοι Fan του τραγουδιστη των Metallica και με αυτον τον τροπο ηθελαν να τον τιμησουν για ολη την καλη μουσικη που εχει προσφερει κατα τη διαρκεια της ζωης και της καριερας τους.

Σημειωσε χαρακτηριστικα: "Also, we think that a mysterious venomous and cool looking snake, who lives in the base of a volcano lost in the middle of the tropical forest is very relatable to heavy metal! On another hand, naming a new species after someone as James brings more attention to the much needed biodiversity studies and field surveys. We are in race against the extinction of a large proportion of the world's biodiversity, and many species may go extinct before we even know they exist!"

When asked about the naming process, Dr. Ceriaco said, "We only have to abide by certain terminological rules ruled by the International Code of Zoological Nomenclature," and that, ultimately, the name is determined by the author of the peer-reviewed paper regarding the new discovery.

This sort of thing (naming newly discovered species after rock and metal stars) is quite common. Just take a look at some others below.

