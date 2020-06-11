Το UP THE HAMMERS FESTIVAL ανακοίνωσε το πρόγραμμα για το Up the hammers XV!

Το Up The Hammers festival - μετά την ακύρωση του για φέτος - ανακοίνωσε το πρόγραμμα για το 2021!

Παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε λεπτομέρειες!

Up the hammers XV warm up show 18.03.21 An club (sold out)

Atlantean Kodex ( complete set)

Crush

Ravensire

Achelous

more bands tba

Up the hammers XV Friday 19.03.21 Gagarin 205 tickets: 38 euro

Toxik

Atlantean Kodex (different set)

Speedfire

Riot City

Traveler

Solitary Sabred

more bands tba

Up the hammers XV Saturday 20.03.21 Gagarin 205 tickets: 38 euro

Fifth angel

Slough Feg

Trespass

Crypt Sermon

Dexter Ward

Vultures Vengeance

Quicksand dream

Sabire

Up the hammers XVI Sunday 21.03.21 Gagarin 205 tickets: 50 euro

Titan Force ( exclusive European show with the 3 Flores brothers!)

Viper (exclusive European show playing entire “Theater of fate” album)

Shok Paris

Medieval Steel

The rods

Ambush

Midnight Priest

Gothic stone

Stygian Crown

+ more bands tba

Τα εισιτήρια που είχαν αγοραστεί για το Up the hammers XV ισχύουν ως έχουν.

Ticket presale will start soon at www.noremorse.gr

https://www.facebook.com/events/186898009360864/

Pin 12 Shares

Comments