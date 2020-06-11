Το UP THE HAMMERS FESTIVAL ανακοίνωσε το πρόγραμμα για το Up the hammers XV!

Το Up The Hammers festival - μετά την ακύρωση του για φέτος - ανακοίνωσε το πρόγραμμα για το 2021!
Παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε λεπτομέρειες!
Up the hammers XV warm up show 18.03.21 An club (sold out)
Atlantean Kodex ( complete set)
Crush
Ravensire
Achelous
more bands tba
Up the hammers XV Friday 19.03.21 Gagarin 205 tickets: 38 euro
Toxik
Atlantean Kodex (different set)
Speedfire
Riot City
Traveler
Solitary Sabred
more bands tba
Up the hammers XV Saturday 20.03.21 Gagarin 205 tickets: 38 euro
Fifth angel
Slough Feg
Trespass
Crypt Sermon
Dexter Ward
Vultures Vengeance
Quicksand dream
Sabire
Up the hammers XVI Sunday 21.03.21 Gagarin 205 tickets: 50 euro
Titan Force ( exclusive European show with the 3 Flores brothers!)
Viper (exclusive European show playing entire “Theater of fate” album)
Shok Paris
Medieval Steel
The rods
Ambush
Midnight Priest
Gothic stone
Stygian Crown
+ more bands tba
Τα εισιτήρια που είχαν αγοραστεί για το Up the hammers XV ισχύουν ως έχουν.
Ticket presale will start soon at www.noremorse.gr
https://www.facebook.com/events/186898009360864/