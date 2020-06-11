Το UP THE HAMMERS FESTIVAL ανακοίνωσε το πρόγραμμα για το Up the hammers XV!

Το UP THE HAMMERS FESTIVAL ανακοίνωσε το πρόγραμμα για το Up the hammers XV!

Το Up The Hammers festival - μετά την ακύρωση του για φέτος - ανακοίνωσε το πρόγραμμα για το 2021!

Παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε λεπτομέρειες!

 

Up the hammers XV warm up show 18.03.21 An club (sold out)
Atlantean Kodex ( complete set)
Crush
Ravensire
Achelous
more bands tba

Up the hammers XV Friday 19.03.21 Gagarin 205 tickets: 38 euro
Toxik
Atlantean Kodex (different set)
Speedfire
Riot City
Traveler
Solitary Sabred
more bands tba

Up the hammers XV Saturday 20.03.21 Gagarin 205 tickets: 38 euro
Fifth angel
Slough Feg
Trespass
Crypt Sermon
Dexter Ward
Vultures Vengeance
Quicksand dream
Sabire

Up the hammers XVI Sunday 21.03.21 Gagarin 205 tickets: 50 euro
Titan Force ( exclusive European show with the 3 Flores brothers!)
Viper (exclusive European show playing entire “Theater of fate” album)
Shok Paris
Medieval Steel
The rods
Ambush
Midnight Priest
Gothic stone
Stygian Crown
+ more bands tba

Τα εισιτήρια που είχαν αγοραστεί για το Up the hammers XV ισχύουν ως έχουν.

Ticket presale will start soon at www.noremorse.gr

https://www.facebook.com/events/186898009360864/

 

 

