BRYAN ADAMS: Έξαλλος που ακυρώθηκαν οι συναυλίες λόγω κορονοϊού, τα βάζει με τους Κινέζους!

  BRYAN ADAMS: Έξαλλος που ακυρώθηκαν οι συναυλίες λόγω κορονοϊού, τα βάζει με τους Κινέζους!
BRYAN ADAMS: Έξαλλος που ακυρώθηκαν οι συναυλίες λόγω κορονοϊού, τα βάζει με τους Κινέζους!

 

Σε πρόσφατες αναρτήσεις του στο instagram ο Bryan Adams, προέβη σε κάποιες ανάρμοστες δηλώσεις, εν βρασμώ ψυχής, οι οποίες ήταν αποτέλεσμα της δυσαρέσκειάς τους, ως προς το γεγονός ότι η πανδημία του κορονοϊού ανάγκασε και τον ίδιο ανάμεσα στους καλλιτέχνες  - να ακυρώσουν - αναβάλλουν τις συναυλίες τους.

Οι δηλώσεις του προκάλεσαν ποικίλα σχόλια, μιας και δεν έχουμε συνηθίσει τον κατά τα άλλα συμπαθή καλλιτέχνη να εκφράζεται τόσο επιθετικά και ως αποτέλεσμα αυτών μετά τις αντιδράσεις που προκλήθηκαν ο ίδιος έσπευσε να απολογηθεί, με ανάρτηση στην οποία προσπαθεί να εξηγήσει τα λεγόμενά του.

Διαβάστε τις αναρτήσεις παρακάτω.

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) στις

 

 

 

 

