DESTRUCTION: Λεπτομέρειες για το ΝΕΟ digital live album τους με τίτλο “Born To Thrash – Live In Germany”!

  • Home
  • News
  • General News
  • DESTRUCTION: Λεπτομέρειες για το ΝΕΟ digital live album τους με τίτλο “Born To Thrash – Live In Germany”!
DESTRUCTION: Λεπτομέρειες για το ΝΕΟ digital live album τους με τίτλο “Born To Thrash – Live In Germany”!

 

 

 

Οι  DESTRUCTION κυκλοφορούν στις 8 Μαϊου το live album "Born To Thrash - Live In Germany", μέσω της Nuclear Blast  Πρόκειται για την πρώτη live κυκλοφορία με το τωρινό line up τους ενώ θα είναι διαθέσιμο μόνο ψηφιακά!

 

 

Tracklist

1. Curse The Gods
2. Nailed To The Cross
3. Born To Perish
4. Mad Butcher
5. Life Without Sense
6. Betrayal
7. Total Desaster
8. The Butcher Strikes Back
9. Thrash Till Death
10. Bestial Invasion

 

 

 

Δείτε και το video trailer!

More info:
www.destruction.de
www.facebook.com/destruction
www.instagram.com/official_destruction
www.nuclearblast.de/destruction

Tweet
Pin
Share10
10 Shares

Comments

General News, News
Permalink

Written by

monsterid

Το RockOverdose φιλοξενεί την ανάγκη μου να εκφράσω τις συγγραφικές μου ανησυχίες, χωρίς ταμπέλες και χωρίς λογοκρισία – πάνω απ’ όλα. Διαθέτω πλούσια συλλογή σε μουσικές εbeerιες αλλά και … «ένδοξο» παρελθόν σε ραδιο-φονικό webradio, το ψώνιο μου για την δημοσιογραφία μόνο ερασιτεχνικά θα μπορούσε να εκδηλωθεί με τόση αφοσίωση, μία συνήθεια που έγινε λατρεία! It’s a long way to the top, if you wanna rock n’ roll”!

View all posts by:

More Posts