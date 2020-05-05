DESTRUCTION: Λεπτομέρειες για το ΝΕΟ digital live album τους με τίτλο “Born To Thrash – Live In Germany”!

Οι DESTRUCTION κυκλοφορούν στις 8 Μαϊου το live album "Born To Thrash - Live In Germany", μέσω της Nuclear Blast Πρόκειται για την πρώτη live κυκλοφορία με το τωρινό line up τους ενώ θα είναι διαθέσιμο μόνο ψηφιακά!

Tracklist

1. Curse The Gods

2. Nailed To The Cross

3. Born To Perish

4. Mad Butcher

5. Life Without Sense

6. Betrayal

7. Total Desaster

8. The Butcher Strikes Back

9. Thrash Till Death

10. Bestial Invasion

Δείτε και το video trailer!



