FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE: Δείτε το video clip για το καινούργιο τραγούδι τους ‘Love Enforcer’.

Δείτε παρακάτω το video clip για το καινούργιο τραγούδι των Αθηναίων Power metallers FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE μέσα από τον επερχόμενο δίσκο τους “Atlantis”, ο οποίος αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 9 Οκτωβρίου από την Roar! Rock of Angels Records.

Το συγκρότημα αποτελείτε από τους

Tasos Lazaris – Vocals

Fotis Sotiropoulos - Lead Guitars

Themis Gourlis - Rhythm Guitars

George Georgiou – Keyboards

Alex Stavrakas – Bass

Dimitris Kapoukakis - Drums

Δελτίο Τύπου

«Directed by Bod Katsionis for Progressive Vision Group Filmed at: Underground Music Studios, Athens, Greece and "The Black Box" of Sound Symmetry Studio, Athens, Greece Actors Mother: Irini Neromilioti Young boy: Dionisis Neromiliotis "This song came out one morning like running water, all at once. The structure reminded me a little bit of "Future World", the killer song of PRETTY MAIDS, we all know and love. As soon as I presented it to my band mates, we all knew it would be our first single. It is fast and direct, the right single type in other words. It has to do with the sick role of overprotecting mothers over their sons, that choke their creativity and chain their will forever." -- comments by Fotis Sotiropoulos Fortress Under Siege, progressive power metal band having as basis Athens Greece, formed back in early 90's, having released their debut sefl-titled EP back on 1996, a release still considered as a millestone for the Greek power prog scene, connecting traditional and lyrical heavy metal with technical and melodic power metal. Remaining inactive for more than a decade reunite back in 2011, having released since then “The Mortal Flesh of Love” (2011) and “Phoenix Rising (2014) cd albums, supported ACCEPT, SOUL CAGES and MAYFAIR on their Athenian gigs, headlined Wreck Athens Fest, Syros Indy Fest and Tunes In Progress Fest, while had numerous gigs on local stages. Fortress Under Siege new album ‘Atlantis‘ will be released on 9th October 2020 in physical and digital format via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records under exclusive licence from Metal Mad Music. The album was produced and mixed by Fotis Benardo (Septicflesh, Rotting Christ, Innerwish). Mastered by George Nerantzis (Pain Of Salvation, Abbath, Dark Funeral, Gus G). The cover artwork by Yiannis Koutrikas, one of Greece‘s greater and most famous artists, is an original painting, a real masterpiece».

