Mind Terrorist: Ακούστε το ΝΕΟ τους τραγούδι “Revolt Αgainst Τhe Μodern World”! (lyric video)

  • Home
  • News
  • New Song
  • Mind Terrorist: Ακούστε το ΝΕΟ τους τραγούδι “Revolt Αgainst Τhe Μodern World”! (lyric video)
Mind Terrorist: Ακούστε το ΝΕΟ τους τραγούδι “Revolt Αgainst Τhe Μodern World”! (lyric video)

 

 

Οι Έλληνες Mind Terrorist κυκλοφορούν το τέταρτο album τους με τίτλο “Spiritual Revolution” και παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε το official lyric video για το τραγούδι  “Revolt Αgainst Τhe Μodern World”!

Μπορείτε να το προμηθευτείτε από την OPOS Records ή από το ηλεκτρονικό μας κατάστημα: https://www.mindterrorist.org/shop

 

Official Webpage: https://www.mindterrorist.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onceuponahea...

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/mindterrorist

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mind_terrorist

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3D2zU...

 

Enjoy!

 

Recorded at Audiolab Studio, Pro-Studios and Ferret Home Studio Mixed and Mastered at Nebelhorn Tonstudio, Germany Cover concept and Design by Richard Manson and AD Versus Media 2020 © OPOS Records | All Rights Reserved | Mind Terrorist

 

 

 

 

Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

Comments

New Song, News, Videos
Permalink

Written by

monsterid

Το RockOverdose φιλοξενεί την ανάγκη μου να εκφράσω τις συγγραφικές μου ανησυχίες, χωρίς ταμπέλες και χωρίς λογοκρισία – πάνω απ’ όλα. Διαθέτω πλούσια συλλογή σε μουσικές εbeerιες αλλά και … «ένδοξο» παρελθόν σε ραδιο-φονικό webradio, το ψώνιο μου για την δημοσιογραφία μόνο ερασιτεχνικά θα μπορούσε να εκδηλωθεί με τόση αφοσίωση, μία συνήθεια που έγινε λατρεία! It’s a long way to the top, if you wanna rock n’ roll”!

View all posts by:

More Posts