Mind Terrorist: Ακούστε το ΝΕΟ τους τραγούδι “Revolt Αgainst Τhe Μodern World”! (lyric video)

Οι Έλληνες Mind Terrorist κυκλοφορούν το τέταρτο album τους με τίτλο “Spiritual Revolution” και παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε το official lyric video για το τραγούδι “Revolt Αgainst Τhe Μodern World”!

Μπορείτε να το προμηθευτείτε από την OPOS Records ή από το ηλεκτρονικό μας κατάστημα: https://www.mindterrorist.org/shop

Official Webpage: https://www.mindterrorist.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onceuponahea...

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/mindterrorist

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mind_terrorist

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3D2zU...

Enjoy!

Recorded at Audiolab Studio, Pro-Studios and Ferret Home Studio Mixed and Mastered at Nebelhorn Tonstudio, Germany Cover concept and Design by Richard Manson and AD Versus Media 2020 © OPOS Records | All Rights Reserved | Mind Terrorist

