Synthetic: Τον Οκτώβριο κυκλοφορεί το ΝΕΟ τους album “Clepsydra: Time Against Infinity”, από την ROAR! Records!

Οι Synthetic ανακοινώνουν την κυκλοφορία του δεύτερου full length album με τίτλο “Clepsydra: Time Against Infinity”, το οποίο θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 2 Οκτωβρίου 2020 από την ROAR! Rock of Angels Records.
TRACK LIST:
1. Time Against Infinity
2. Graceful Ignorance
3. Slipwalk
4. Shades of Tomorrow
5. Hostile Design
6. Clepsydra
7. Autumn Scars
8. The Road to Salvation
9. Crimson Farewell
10. Into Oblivion
11. Cage of Hopes
SYNTHETIC IS:
Sterge B. – Vocals
Simon Charkas – Guitars
Hal Smith – Keyboards
Faried Verheul – Guitars
Chris Cassidy – Bass
Argyris Thomoglou – Drums