Synthetic: Τον Οκτώβριο κυκλοφορεί το ΝΕΟ τους album “Clepsydra: Time Against Infinity”, από την ROAR! Records!

Οι Synthetic ανακοινώνουν την κυκλοφορία του δεύτερου full length album με τίτλο “Clepsydra: Time Against Infinity”, το οποίο θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 2 Οκτωβρίου 2020 από την ROARRock of Angels Records.

FB: https://www.facebook.com/syntheticmetal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/synthetic.metal.band/

 

 

 

You can pre-order the album here:

 

Physical:

http://bit.ly/synthroar

http://bit.ly/synthmm

 

Digital: https://backl.ink/142796818

 

Available on Digipak CD & Digital streaming/download format.

 

 

TRACK LIST:

1. Time Against Infinity

2. Graceful Ignorance

3. Slipwalk

4. Shades of Tomorrow

5. Hostile Design

6. Clepsydra

7. Autumn Scars

8. The Road to Salvation

9. Crimson Farewell

10. Into Oblivion

11. Cage of Hopes

 

 

SYNTHETIC IS:

Sterge B. – Vocals

Simon Charkas – Guitars

Hal Smith – Keyboards

Faried Verheul – Guitars

Chris Cassidy – Bass

Argyris Thomoglou – Drums

