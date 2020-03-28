TRIVIUM: Δείτε το official video για το ΝΕΟ τους τραγούδι “What The Dead Men Say”!

TRIVIUM: Δείτε το official video για το ΝΕΟ τους τραγούδι “What The Dead Men Say”!

 

 

Οι TRIVIUM παρουσιάζουν το video για το ΝΕΟ τους τραγούδι "What The Dead Men Say", από τον ομότιτλο νέο δίσκο τους!

 

Enjoy!

Pre-order album here: https://trivium.lnk.to/WTDMS

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/TriviumYT
Site: http://trivium.org
Fanclub: http://triviumworld.org
Facebook: https://facebook.com/TriviumOfficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TriviumOfficial
Instagram: http://instagram.com/triviumband

Directed by Ryan Mackfall

Produced by CRASHBURN Starring: Beatrice Blaj Ciaran Clarke Benjamin Dyson

Art Director: Lee Evans Set

Designer: Hugo Helene

Gaffer: Chris Yacoubian

1stAC: Joshua Bransgrove

Make Up: Michele Bromley Art Department Researcher: Amy Della Art Department Assistant: Tony Plant

Set Photographer: Tom Young

Editor: John John Philips Colourist: Katie Dymmock VFX: Callum Lewis DIT: Billy Child

Runner: Katrin Deeg

With special thanks to Joe Gray Shiver Me Timbers Penzance and Miracle Theatre Company

Film on location in Madron, Penzance and Redruth (Cornwall, UK).

 

 

 

