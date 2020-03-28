TRIVIUM: Δείτε το official video για το ΝΕΟ τους τραγούδι “What The Dead Men Say”!

Οι TRIVIUM παρουσιάζουν το video για το ΝΕΟ τους τραγούδι "What The Dead Men Say", από τον ομότιτλο νέο δίσκο τους!
Directed by Ryan Mackfall
Produced by CRASHBURN Starring: Beatrice Blaj Ciaran Clarke Benjamin Dyson
Art Director: Lee Evans Set
Designer: Hugo Helene
Gaffer: Chris Yacoubian
1stAC: Joshua Bransgrove
Make Up: Michele Bromley Art Department Researcher: Amy Della Art Department Assistant: Tony Plant
Set Photographer: Tom Young
Editor: John John Philips Colourist: Katie Dymmock VFX: Callum Lewis DIT: Billy Child
Runner: Katrin Deeg
With special thanks to Joe Gray Shiver Me Timbers Penzance and Miracle Theatre Company
Film on location in Madron, Penzance and Redruth (Cornwall, UK).