Διαδικασία εξαργύρωσης εισιτηρίων των ακυρωθέντων εκδηλώσεων της Xlalala!

Αγαπητοί πελάτες,

Σας ευχαριστούμε για την υπομονή και την κατανόηση που επιδείξατε στο διάστημα κατά το οποίο παραμένουμε σε αναστολή εργασίας. Δυστυχώς οι πρωτόγνωρες και δυσμενείς αυτές συνθήκες οδήγησαν αναγκαστικά σε καθυστέρηση της έναρξης της διαδικασίας εξαργύρωσης εισιτηρίων των ακυρωθέντων εκδηλώσεων μας.

Σήμερα είμαστε σε θέση να σας ενημερώσουμε ότι ξεκινάει άμεσα η διαδικασία της επιστροφής του αντιτίμου για τις εξής ακυρωθέντες συναυλίες:

• Van Der Graaf Generator - Piraeus 117 Academy (28.03.20)

• Ute Lemper - Βασιλικό Θέατρο, Θεσσαλονίκη (28.04.20)

• Ute Lemper - Piraeus 117 Academy (29.04.20)

• White Lies - Θέατρο Βράχων (30.05.20)

• The Long Beach Festival – The Waterboys, Uriah Heep (18.07.20)

• The Long Beach Festival – Einsturzende Neubauten (19.07.20)

• Einsturzende Neubauten - Θέατρο Βράχων (21.07.20)

Η διαδικασία της επιστροφής του αντιτίμου ανάλογα με τον τρόπο αγοράς εισιτηρίων θα πραγματοποιηθεί ως κάτωθι:

1. Για τα εισιτήρια που αγοράστηκαν ηλεκτρονικά μέσω του συστήματος της Viva & Hunter Agency (viva.gr & hunteragency.gr), το αντίστοιχο ποσό θα επιστραφεί αυτομάτως στην κάρτα του πελάτη που χρησιμοποιήθηκε κατά την αγορά.

2. Για τα εισιτήρια που αγοράστηκαν με μετρητά από φυσικό σημείο εξυπηρέτησης του δικτύου της Viva, οι πελάτες θα πρέπει να αποστείλουν με email στο tickets@xlalala.gr τα στοιχεία του τραπεζικού τους λογαριασμού, ώστε να σας γίνει κατάθεση του αντίστοιχου ποσού.

Τα στοιχεία που θα πρέπει να αποσταλθούν είναι:

• Κωδικός παραγγελίας

• ΙΒΑΝ

• Τράπεζα

• Δικαιούχος

3. Για τα εισιτήρια που αγοράστηκαν από τα καταστήματα Θεσσαλονίκης Musicland, Stereodisc & We Thessaloniki η εξαργύρωση θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο ίδιο κατάστημα που πραγματοποιήθηκε η αγορά τους.

4. Για τα εισιτήρια που αγοράστηκαν από το κατάστημα Hunter Agency & Rhythm Records, η επιστροφή θα πραγματοποιηθεί με μετρητά από το κατάστημα Hunter Agency (Πανεπιστημίου 42, εντός στοάς). Η έναρξη της εξαργύρωσης θα πραγματοποιηθεί μετά τη λήξη της αναστολής εργασιών και την επαναλειτουργία του καταστήματος. Περισσότερες πληροφορίες θα ανακοινωθούν σύντομα.

Σημείωση: η χρέωση υπηρεσίας δεν επιστρέφεται, καθώς έχει παρασχεθεί στην αγορά.

Dear customers,

Thank you for your patience and support that you showed during this whole period that our operation is suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Unfortunately, under these unprecedented and difficult circumstances we were not able to proceed with purchased tickets refund promptly.

Today, we are happy to announce that the refund procedure regarding the following cancelled shows commences immediately:

• Van Der Graaf Generator - Piraeus 117 Academy, Athens (28.03.20)

• Ute Lemper – National Theatre of Northern Greece, Thessaloniki (28.04.20)

• Ute Lemper - Piraeus 117 Academy, Athens (29.04.20)

• White Lies – Vrachon Theatre, Athens (30.05.20)

• The Long Beach Festival – The Waterboys, Uriah Heep (18.07.20)

• The Long Beach Festival – Einsturzende Neubauten (19.07.20)

• Einsturzende Neubauten – Vrachon Theatre, Athens (21.07.20)

The process of refund is based on the original form of payment.

1. For tickets bought online via Viva & Hunter Agency (viva.gr & hunteragency.gr), the ticket amount will be added automatically to the credit card used for the original purchase.

2. For tickets bought in cash via Viva’s physical spots, customers must send an email containing the following bank account details at tickets@xlalala.gr in order to receive their ticket refund.

The email must include the following:

• Order Number

• ΙΒΑΝ (Bank Account Number)

• Bank

• Bank beneficiary

3. For tickets bought via Musicland, Stereodisc & We Thessaloniki stores in Thessaloniki, their holders will be refunded at the same point of purchase.

4. For tickets bought from our box office Hunter Agency (physical store) & Rhythm Records, ticketholders will receive their refund in cash from Hunter Agency box office which is located in 42 Panepistimiou Street, Athens. The refund process will begin as soon as our business operation is no longer under suspension and the store is opened again. Further information will be released shortly.

Important notification: Service charge is not refundable as it was provided during purchase.

