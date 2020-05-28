Το AthensRocks επιστρέφει χωρίς απουσίες και με προσθήκες στο line-up!

▶️ Στις 13 Ιουνίου 2021 στο ΟΑΚΑ, η σπουδαιότερη indie rock μπάντα της δεκαετίας, The National και οι σωτήρες του punk IDLES, ενώνουν δυνάμεις με τους πρωτοπόρους της indie pop Balthazar, πραγματοποιώντας όλοι μαζί τις υποσχέσεις τους από τις συναυλίες που μας έλειψαν το 2020.

🙏 Ευχαριστούμε για την στήριξή σας όλο αυτό το διάστημα αναμονής. Τα εισιτήριά σας ισχύουν για το καλοκαίρι του 2021 και ελπίζουμε να σας δούμε όλους εκεί! Όποιος δεν μπορεί να είναι μαζί μας εκείνη την ημέρα, ας επικοινωνήσει στο info@highpriority.gr το αργότερο μέχρι τη Δευτέρα 8 Ιουνίου 2020!

⏳ Για περιορισμένο χρονικό διάστημα τα εισιτήρια γενικής εισόδου θα συνεχίσουν να κοστίζουν 46 ευρώ και τα VIP εισιτήρια 82 ευρώ.

📍 Save the date! 381 μέρες είναι...θα περάσουν 🙂

🔹 Keep on AthensRocking!

🔹 We are easy to find!

🔹 Join our Sea of Love in summer 2021!

👉 http://bit.ly/AthensRocks2021

🔸🔸🔸

🔥 AthensRocks returns without absences and with additions to its line-up!

▶️ On June 13th 2021 at OAKA, the greatest indie rock band of the decade, The National and punk’s saviors IDLES, are joining forces with indie pop pioneers Balthazar, keeping all together their promises from the concerts that we missed in 2020.

🙏 We would like to thank you for your support throughout this entire time of anticipation. Your tickets are valid for the summer of 2021 and hopefully, we’ll see you all there! Those of you not able to be with us on that day, should contact info@highpriority.gr until Monday June 8th 2020, the latest.

⏳ Presale price will be 46 euros for general admission tickets and 82 euros for VIP tickets, for a limited amount of time.

📍 Save the date! Only 381 days left…these too, shall pass 🙂

🔹 Keep on AthensRocking!

🔹 We are easy to find!

🔹 Join our Sea of Love in summer 2021!

👉 http://bit.ly/AthensRocks2021

Pin 0 Shares

Comments