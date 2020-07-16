Μέλη των METALLICA, JUDAS PRIEST, MASTODON, ANTHRAX κλπ. υπενθυμίζουν την αναγκαία χρήση της μάσκας

Με την έξαρση της επιδημίας του Κορωναϊού πολλοί Rock & Metal καλλιτέχνες έσπευσαν να υποστηρίξουν και να υπενθυμίσουν σε όλους τους fans την αναγκαία χρήση της μάσκας, έτσι ώστε να μπορέσουν όσο το δυνατόν γρηγορότερα να επιστρέψουν στις περιοδείες τους, σε όλο τον κόσμο. Δείτε μέλη των Metallica, Judas Priest, Mastodon και πολλούς άλλους να φοράνε μάσκα για αυτό τον σκοπό και να κάνουν παράλληλα μια σχετική δήλωση...

Brann Dailor - Mastodon – "I wear a mask because I’m a responsible adult and it’s the least I can do to help stop the spread of this horrific pandemic."

Scott Ian - Anthrax / The Damned Things – "Kill COVID-19. Wear a mask."

Ice-T - Body Count – "At this point… wearing a mask has become more of an IQ test. Stay safe MF's!"

Kirk Hammett - Metallica “The reason I wear a mask is because I care about the safety and well-being of others. Even people I don’t know and who are total strangers. Don’t be selfish. Fuck politics. This is about life and death. Wear a fucking mask!”

Rob Halford - Judas Priest – “STAY METAL, WEAR A MASK! REAL METALHEADS WEAR MASKS! SAVE METAL, WEAR A MASK! METAL MASKS SAVE LIVES!”

Phil Anselmo of Pantera / Down – The more people mask up, the quicker we can get back to playing live music.

Sebastian Bach – “Please wear a mask and vote in November for science if you ever want to rock again.”

