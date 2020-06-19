MINDTHREAT: Δείτε το video για το ΝΕΟ τους τραγούδι με τίτλο “Vile”!

MINDTHREAT: Δείτε το video για το ΝΕΟ τους τραγούδι με τίτλο “Vile”!

Οι  Mindthreat κυκλοφόρησαν το video clip για το ολοκαίνουργιο τραγούδι τους “Vile”, το οποίο είναι διαθέσιμο για download και streaming σε όλες τις ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες.

 

DOWNLOAD "Vile"
iTunes : https://apple.co/2NaeZWY
Amazon Music : https://amzn.to/2YGKBJi
Google Play : https://bit.ly/2N95YgV

LISTEN "Vile"
Spotify : https://spoti.fi/3fwTKe9
Apple Music : https://apple.co/30PBmcn
Deezer : https://bit.ly/2N4yXlZ

"Vile" music video directed and filmed by Jim Kakes
Camera operation by Sotiris Ntzoufras

"Vile" credits :
Produced by Jim Kakes
Engineered and recorded by Petros Vinakos at Destiny Studio, Athens
(https://www.facebook.com/destinyrecst...)
Mixed and Mastered by Evan K at Epsilon Studio, Aschaffenburg, Germany
(https://www.facebook.com/evankofficial)

 

Το βίντεο μπορείτε να το παρακολουθήσετε εδώ :

