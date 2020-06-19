MINDTHREAT: Δείτε το video για το ΝΕΟ τους τραγούδι με τίτλο “Vile”!

Οι Mindthreat κυκλοφόρησαν το video clip για το ολοκαίνουργιο τραγούδι τους “Vile”, το οποίο είναι διαθέσιμο για download και streaming σε όλες τις ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες.

DOWNLOAD "Vile"

iTunes : https://apple.co/2NaeZWY

Amazon Music : https://amzn.to/2YGKBJi

Google Play : https://bit.ly/2N95YgV

LISTEN "Vile"

Spotify : https://spoti.fi/3fwTKe9

Apple Music : https://apple.co/30PBmcn

Deezer : https://bit.ly/2N4yXlZ

"Vile" music video directed and filmed by Jim Kakes

Camera operation by Sotiris Ntzoufras

"Vile" credits :

Produced by Jim Kakes

Engineered and recorded by Petros Vinakos at Destiny Studio, Athens

(https://www.facebook.com/destinyrecst...)

Mixed and Mastered by Evan K at Epsilon Studio, Aschaffenburg, Germany

(https://www.facebook.com/evankofficial)

Το βίντεο μπορείτε να το παρακολουθήσετε εδώ :

