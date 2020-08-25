NAPALM DEATH: Ακούστε το ΝΕΟ single τους “Amoral” από το επερχόμενο album “Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism”!

Παρακάτω μπορείτε να ακούσετε το NEΟ single των Βρεττανών grindcore metallers NAPALM DEATH που περιλαμβάνεται στο επερχόμενο studio album τους με τίτλο “Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism”, το οποίο κυκλοφορεί στις 18 Σεπτεμβρίου από την Century Media Records.

Πρόκειται για το single “Amoral”! Δείτε παρακάτω το video clip δημιουργία του Michael Panduro (http://www.michaelpanduro.com )

“Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism” tracklist

Fuck the Factoid Backlash Just Because That Curse of Being in Thrall Contagion Joie De Ne Pas Vivre Invigorating Clutch Zero Gravitas Chamber Fluxing of the Muscle Amoral Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism Acting in Gouged Faith A Bellyful of Salt and Spleen

NAPALM DEATH line-up:

Danny Herrera - Turbulent beat throes

Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway - Bawling, shrieking, intermittent baritone

Shane Embury - Bass reverberations, barks and moans, noise-testing everyday objects

NAPALM DEATH online:

http://www.napalmdeath.org

http://www.facebook.com/officialnapalmdeath

https://www.instagram.com/theofficialnapalmdeath

