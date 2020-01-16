NIGHTWISH: Νέο album με τίτλο ‘Human. :II: Nature.’ κυκλοφορεί τον Απρίλιο!

Οι NIGHTWISH θα κυκλοφορήσουν το 9ο studio album τους με τίτλο:  "Human. :II: Nature." , στις 10 Απριλίου 2020 μέσω της Nuclear Blast.Το πολυαναμενόμενο follow-up του "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" (2015) πρόκειται να αποτελεί ένα διπλό album με 9 τραγούδια στο  main CD και ένα μεγάλο κομμάτι χωρισμένο σε 8 μέρη στο δεύτερο CD..

Track listing

Disc 1:

01. Music
02. Noise
03. Shoemaker
04. Harvest

05. Pan

06. How's The Heart?
07. Procession
08. Tribal
09. Endlessness

Disc 2:

01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista
02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue
03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green
04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors
05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae
06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow
07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")
08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra

Πρόκειται για την 2η full length κυκλοφορία με τραγουδίστρια την Floor Jansen. 

monsterid

