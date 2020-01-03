O Anders Odden (CADAVER, SATYRICON, CELTIC FROST) αποκάλυψε ότι πάσχει από καρκίνο

Ο Νορβηγός κιθαρίστας Anders Odden ετοιμάζεται να υποβληθεί σε χειρουργική επέμβαση για την αντιμετώπιση καρκίνου του παχέος εντέρου. Η διαδικασία, που προγραμματίζεται για την επόμενη Δευτέρα (6 Ιανουαρίου), αναμένεται να απομακρύνει τους κακοήθεις όγκους.
Ο Odden, συνιδρυτής των death metal βετεράνων Cadaver, live κιθαρίστας των Celtic Frost στην επάνοδο τους την περίοδο 2006-2007 και μπασίστας των Satyricon, αποκάλυψε την ασθένεια του μέσω Instagram στις 29 Δεκεμβρίου.
Σύμφωνα με τον Odden, αρχικά ήθελε να δημοσιοποιήσει την ασθένειά του μετά την επέμβαση, αλλά αναθεώρησε αφού έλαβε ένα τηλεοπτικό μήνυμα από τον πρώην τραγουδιστή των Turbonegro Hank Von Hell και τον ντράμερ των Motörhead Mikkey Dee, οι οποίοι βρέθηκαν στις 28 Δεκεμβρίου στο Γκέτεμποργκ της Σουηδίας για να συγκεντρώσουν χρήματα για έρευνα για τον καρκίνο.
Δείτε το επίμαχο post παρακάτω:
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to wait to tell you all about my condition until my surgery was done, but then I got this video clip. On my musical hero Lemmy’s, death date (28.12.2015) my friend Hank Von Hell is in Sweden raising money for the cancer cause with Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee. Getting this video was very touching and made me wanna share it with you to raise money for cancer research. I was diagnosed with colon cancer the 3rd of October 2019. Since then I have done chemotherapy to shrink the tumor down so I can undergo surgery. The surgery date is set to the 6th of January 2020. The doctors have told me that everything will go as planed and that I will get rid of this cancer. It’s a tough journey, but I am ready. Have a happy new year and I will see you when I am through. #cancer #coloncancer #cancerresearch #mikkeydee #hankvonhell #motorhead #riplemmykilmister #🤘😎🤘