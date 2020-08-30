METALLICA: Μια γεύση από την πρώτη τους drive-in συναυλία

Το Σάββατο (29 Αυγούστου), οι Metallica δημοσιεύσανε σε εκατοντάδες εξωτερικά θέατρα στις ΗΠΑ και Καναδά, την πρώτη drive-in συναυλία τους ως μέρος της σειράς 'Encore Drive-In Nights'. Η συναυλία γυρίστηκε σχεδόν τρεις εβδομάδες νωρίτερα, στις 10 Αυγούστου, στο οινοποιείο Gundlach Bundschu, περίπου 30 λεπτά με το αυτοκίνητο από τα κεντρικά γραφεία της μπάντας στο San Rafael της Καλιφόρνια και στη συνέχεια επεξεργάστηκε και μιξαρίστηκε από τη βραβευμένη ομάδα παραγωγής του συγκροτήματος με τα πιο σύγχρονα και εξελιγμένα μέσα παραγωγής.
Setlist:
01. Hardwired
02. For Whom The Bell Tolls
03. Fuel
04. Seek & Destroy
05. Creeping Death
06. One
07. Now That We're Dead
08. Sad But True
09. Moth Into Flame
10. The Unforgiven
11. Wherever I May Roam
12. Fade To Black
13. Master Of Puppets
14. Battery
15. Nothing Else Matters
16. Enter Sandman
Πάρτε μια γεύση για το πως ήτανε η συναυλία, μέσω video και tweets...
Tonight I got to go to a drive-in concert of Metallica with Three Days Grace. It was great, something different than going to an actual concert but a nice thing to have in a time like this pic.twitter.com/l7ftKEEeVs
— BoredomKillr (@BoredomKillr) August 30, 2020
My 5 year old niece tonight at the #Metallica drive-in show pic.twitter.com/PrJatqd56v
— PriestMode (@stevenTpriest) August 30, 2020
This @metallica drive-in show is the happiest I’ve felt in months pic.twitter.com/jCDl66cQR1
— Michael (@michael_aaron__) August 29, 2020
Oh Man. I love my job. Bringing people from all over AB to see #Metallica to little ‘ol Raymond on our “Drive-in” screen. What an amazing time #encorenights pic.twitter.com/oQjkxF0EoG
— MoldyACE (DJ GROB) (@MoldyAce) August 30, 2020
Hangin' w/ #Metallica at the drive-in! Thanks for the #pandemic break, at least for a night. Good to see you again! pic.twitter.com/FQih0w86Pw
— J.P. Strang (@DesertFisheye) August 30, 2020