METALLICA: Μια γεύση από την πρώτη τους drive-in συναυλία

Το Σάββατο (29 Αυγούστου), οι Metallica δημοσιεύσανε σε εκατοντάδες εξωτερικά θέατρα στις ΗΠΑ και Καναδά, την πρώτη drive-in συναυλία τους ως μέρος της σειράς 'Encore Drive-In Nights'. Η συναυλία γυρίστηκε σχεδόν τρεις εβδομάδες νωρίτερα, στις 10 Αυγούστου, στο οινοποιείο Gundlach Bundschu, περίπου 30 λεπτά με το αυτοκίνητο από τα κεντρικά γραφεία της μπάντας στο San Rafael της Καλιφόρνια και στη συνέχεια επεξεργάστηκε και μιξαρίστηκε από τη βραβευμένη ομάδα παραγωγής του συγκροτήματος με τα πιο σύγχρονα και εξελιγμένα μέσα παραγωγής.

Setlist:

01. Hardwired

02. For Whom The Bell Tolls

03. Fuel

04. Seek & Destroy

05. Creeping Death

06. One

07. Now That We're Dead

08. Sad But True

09. Moth Into Flame

10. The Unforgiven

11. Wherever I May Roam

12. Fade To Black

13. Master Of Puppets

14. Battery

15. Nothing Else Matters

16. Enter Sandman

Πάρτε μια γεύση για το πως ήτανε η συναυλία, μέσω video και tweets...

Tonight I got to go to a drive-in concert of Metallica with Three Days Grace. It was great, something different than going to an actual concert but a nice thing to have in a time like this pic.twitter.com/l7ftKEEeVs — BoredomKillr (@BoredomKillr) August 30, 2020

My 5 year old niece tonight at the #Metallica drive-in show pic.twitter.com/PrJatqd56v — PriestMode (@stevenTpriest) August 30, 2020

This @metallica drive-in show is the happiest I’ve felt in months pic.twitter.com/jCDl66cQR1 — Michael (@michael_aaron__) August 29, 2020

Oh Man. I love my job. Bringing people from all over AB to see #Metallica to little ‘ol Raymond on our “Drive-in” screen. What an amazing time #encorenights pic.twitter.com/oQjkxF0EoG — MoldyACE (DJ GROB) (@MoldyAce) August 30, 2020

Hangin' w/ #Metallica at the drive-in! Thanks for the #pandemic break, at least for a night. Good to see you again! pic.twitter.com/FQih0w86Pw — J.P. Strang (@DesertFisheye) August 30, 2020

