METALLICA: Μια γεύση από την πρώτη τους drive-in συναυλία

METALLICA: Μια γεύση από την πρώτη τους drive-in συναυλία

Το Σάββατο  (29 Αυγούστου), οι Metallica δημοσιεύσανε σε εκατοντάδες εξωτερικά θέατρα στις ΗΠΑ και Καναδά, την πρώτη drive-in συναυλία τους ως μέρος της σειράς 'Encore Drive-In Nights'. Η συναυλία γυρίστηκε σχεδόν τρεις εβδομάδες νωρίτερα, στις 10 Αυγούστου, στο οινοποιείο Gundlach Bundschu, περίπου 30 λεπτά με το αυτοκίνητο από τα κεντρικά γραφεία της μπάντας στο San Rafael της Καλιφόρνια και στη συνέχεια επεξεργάστηκε και μιξαρίστηκε από τη βραβευμένη ομάδα παραγωγής του συγκροτήματος με τα πιο σύγχρονα και εξελιγμένα μέσα παραγωγής.

 

Setlist:

01. Hardwired
02. For Whom The Bell Tolls
03. Fuel
04. Seek & Destroy

05. Creeping Death
06. One
07. Now That We're Dead
08. Sad But True
09. Moth Into Flame
10. The Unforgiven
11. Wherever I May Roam
12. Fade To Black
13. Master Of Puppets
14. Battery
15. Nothing Else Matters
16. Enter Sandman

Πάρτε μια γεύση για το πως ήτανε η συναυλία, μέσω video και tweets...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Posts