MYSTIC PROPHECY: Κυκλοφορούν 7″limited edition βινύλιο για το κομμάτι “Hail To The King”! (official teaser video) 

MYSTIC PROPHECY - "Hail To The King" (Official Teaser)

Mystic Prophecy tease new video/single and start pre-orders for limited crystal clear 7” vinyl of “Hail To The King”.The strictly limited vinyl single and the lyric video will be released on June 26th, 2020. The single can be found in the shop of ROAR! Rock of Angels Records and is available for pre-order now: https://bit.ly/mystichail After the very successful release of their 11th album "Metal Division" in January this year, which made it to number 20 in the official German charts and received consistently excellent reviews from the press, the band is now following up with a strictly limited, handcrafted, crystal clear 7” vinyl single and video release!This special edition will include the epic metal hymn "Hail To The King", which is dedicated to Alexander the Great (where according to Metal Hammer Germany “the music combined with the lyrics of the song, form a sacred alliance”) on side A and the ballad-like mid-tempo hymn "Here Comes The Winter", that gradually evolves into a catchy groove-monster filled with melodic hooks on side B! Two real highlights in a compact deluxe package! A lyric video for "Hail to the King" will also be released to accompany the 7” vinyl.Follow MYSTIC PROPHECY:FB: https://www.facebook.com/mysticprophecy/Website: http://www.mysticprophecy.net/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mysticprophecy_official/

